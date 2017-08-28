Lynchburg Police release details of events leading to heavy-duty response at Best Western

Lynchburg Police say five people were arrested in all as part of the police action that included a SWAT team-like presence this morning at the Best Western Inn on Candlers Mountain Road. It started with word that a wanted woman was inside a room there. The five face all kinds of charges in Lynchburg and several surrounding counties, including drug, larceny and kidnapping counts.

From Lynchburg Police: Shortly after 5:00 a.m. this morning, the Lynchburg Police Department received information that a wanted person, 23-year-old Felicia Ellen Floyd, was inside a hotel room at the Best Western, 2815 Candlers Mtn. Road. Floyd had previously been featured on the LPD’s Manhunter program and Facebook page. As officers approached the area, Floyd was observed leaving the parking lot in a silver vehicle with a male subject. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 3900 block of Wards Road and located Floyd in the vehicle along with 23-year-old Gaige Alexander Wade. Both were arrested on the following charges: Felicia Floyd: Capias, Forgery, and Obtaining Money by False Pretense – Lynchburg Charges. Gaige Wade: Failure to Appear on Charge of Grand Larceny – Amherst County , VA. As officers were dealing with this traffic stop, other officers approached the hotel room in question and located three people; two of which had warrants on file from other jurisdictions. The following subjects were arrested: 22–year-old Kylee Ann McCue of Lynchburg – Failure to Appear on Possession of a Controlled Substance – Appomattox. 36–year-old Bronson Thomas Wood – Capias from Bedford County. Wood was also charged by LPD with two additional charges as a result of this incident: (1) Possession of a Controlled Substance and (2) Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. During this investigation information was also received that there were weapons and drugs inside the hotel room along with other suspects refusing to leave the room. The LPD Tactical and Negotiations Units were called to the scene and cleared the room taking one additional person into custody: 31-year-old Andrew Bennett Dalton of Rustburg who was arrested for two Lynchburg warrants: (1) Abduction & Kidnapping and (2) Domestic Assault and Battery.