Lynchburg police seek man reported missing for six weeks

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the following missing person: Bradley James Franklin, W/M, 28 years of age, approximately 5’11” and 170 lbs. He was been reported missing from the Lynchburg area about six weeks ago. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. R. Miller in the Criminal Investigations Division. Photo Attached. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective R.G. Miller at 434-455-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.