Lynchburg Police seek two women for multiple cases of credit card fraud

Lynchburg Police are asking for help in finding two women allegedly involved in credit card fraud that goes back to early November. Police say the two used credit cards from seven different victims to make 14 separate transactions at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road that totaled more than $3,500. Police say there was a lot of similar fraud going on around the city at the same time.

On November 6th, 2016, two subjects entered the Lynchburg Sam’s Club at 3912 Wards Rd. and used credit cards from seven different victims to make fourteen separate transactions in excess of $3500. During this period of time, multiple credit card frauds had been occurring in the Lynchburg area. The suspects from this Sam’s Club incident are two black females who used someone else’s information to obtain a Sam’s Club membership card to complete these transactions. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Detective R. Miller at 434-455-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.