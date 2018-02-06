Lynchburg Police seek Walmart gift card fraud suspect

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking information in reference to a recent fraud. On February 1, 2018 at approximately 11:50 a.m., a female entered Walmart on Wards Rd. and selected three Walmart gift cards. This female is described as being a black female wearing a grey long sleeved shirt, black pants and tan boots. The female went through check out and gave instructions to the cashier as to how they wanted money loaded on the cards. The cashier loaded the cards and the female walked away with the cards, never paying for them. In all, $1,500 in gift cards was taken. The female then exited Walmart entered a grey sedan possibly a KIA with an unknown license plate and left the area. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer H.N. Breton with the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6060 x 532 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.