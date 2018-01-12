Lynchburg police: teen dies of gunshot wounds after taken to hospital

On January 11, 2018 at 2358 hrs, Lynchburg Police officers were dispatched to 1800 Block of Taylor St. for reports of shots fired. Upon officers arrival they located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim, an 18 year old resident of Lynchburg was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations and Forensics Units are continuing this investigation, which is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime—be it witnessing individuals leaving the area, arguing outside, or anything you believe to be pertinent to this case—is asked to contact Detective D.S. Dempsey at (434) 455-6161 or call Crime Stoppers.