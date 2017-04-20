Lynchburg prepares kickoff for anti-poverty program

Lynchburg is about to launch an initiative in efforts to reduce poverty in the Hill City. It’s called “From Poverty to Progress”, and it kicks off with an event two weeks from today at E.C. Glass High School. The city’s goal is to help move 50 households a year out of poverty and into self-sufficiency. U.S. census figures show 24% of Lynchburg residents live in poverty.

(Continue reading for the City of Lynchburg news release.)

On Thursday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m., Mayor Joan Foster and Vice Mayor Treney Tweedy cordially invite the public to attend the launch of the City of Lynchburg’s From Poverty to Progress, the initiative to reduce poverty in the community. The event will take place at E. C. Glass High School, 2111 Memorial Avenue, in the auditorium. Complimentary childcare will be provided.

At City Council’s retreat in November 2016, reducing poverty was identified as a focus area, and as a result, they endorsed a model and created a goal for the City to help facilitate moving 50 households a year out of poverty and into self-sufficiency. Come learn how you can be an important part of this effort.

Current statistics show: