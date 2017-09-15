Lynchburg residents asked to take Main Street Bridge survey — and maybe win a restaurant gift certificate
Demolition of the Main Street Bridge in Lynchburg will begin in November. The city asks residents to participate in a survey to better understand their needs as far as Main Street Bridge. There are five questions, so the survey takes a relatively short time to complete. If you fill it out, you are entered into a drawing for a downtown restaurant gift certificate.
Click here to take the survey.