Lynchburg residents asked to take Main Street Bridge survey — and maybe win a restaurant gift certificate

September 15th, 2017 | Written by:

Demolition of the Main Street Bridge in Lynchburg will begin in November. The city asks residents to participate in a survey to better understand their needs as far as Main Street Bridge. There are five questions, so the survey takes a relatively short time to complete. If you fill it out, you are entered into a drawing for a downtown restaurant gift certificate.

Click here to take the survey.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test