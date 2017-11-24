Lynchburg school superintendent search reaches final stage

From the Lynchburg City School Board Chairman Michael Nilles: ​Members of the Lynchburg City School Board want to provide everyone with an update on our LCS Superintendent search process. On Tuesday, Nov. 21, the School Board met in closed session with representatives from Ray & Associates to discuss the results of the superintendent search. They stated a total of 72 candidates had completed the application process for the LCS Superintendent position. Our school division’s size and location were cited as attractive characteristics. Candidates were evaluated and ranked based on administrative experience, academic background, characteristics derived from the public forums, and School Board input. Screening interviews were conducted by Ray & Associates representatives. The screening also included reference checks and discussions with state officials and others who know the candidates’ strengths and abilities.

The top eleven candidates from the screening process were presented to the School Board for consideration. After much discussion, it was agreed the School Board will invite several of those candidates for individual interviews by the entire School Board. Interviews will be scheduled to take place within the next few weeks, and a final hiring decision would be announced shortly afterwards.