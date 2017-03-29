Lynchburg teen ID’d as murder victim found on Roaring Run Road

The Bedford County Sheriff’s office confirms earlier reports identifying the person found dead Monday night as 17-year-old Raymond Wood of Lynchburg, and investigators are treating the case as a murder. There is no word yet on the cause of death. Woods’ body was found along Roaring Run Road in Goode. The sheriff’s office describes the investigation as “very fluid” and involving local, state and federal departments, and while no arrests have made, there is no apparent danger to the community.

(Continue reading for the full Bedford County Sheriff’s Office news release.)

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: Late Tuesday afternoon, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke identified the body of the person found on Roaring Run Road on Monday night as Raymond Wood, age 17, of Lynchburg. This case has now shifted to a homicide investigation. No arrests have been made at this time but it is not believed there is any danger to the community. Yesterday, acting with a great deal of caution, several Bedford County schools were placed on perimeter lock down while the investigation was ongoing. It has been determined that the investigation conducted by the Lynchburg Police Department concerning abduction is related to this investigation. This is a very fluid ongoing investigation and involves numerous law enforcement entities including federal, state and local departments. Due to the complexity of this investigation we will only release information as we deem it credible and vital for public knowledge. We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation as we move forward with this investigation.