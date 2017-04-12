Lynchburg to use James River as temporary water source; no water quality issues expected

Lynchburg water officials say a water line break from the Pedlar Reservoir means a portion of the city will use the James River as a water source until that break is repaired. But officials tell us all water will still be treated, and while you might notice a change in city water in coming days, there will be no water quality issues.

From Lynchburg City: Due to a waterline break from the Pedlar Reservoir, a portion of the city will be using James River as a water source until the break is repaired. Businesses in the affected area have been notified. Water customers may not notice any change in their water for several days. We will alert the public when the repairs are complete and have returned to the Pedlar Reservoir water source.