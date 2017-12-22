Madison Heights man charged with stealing opioid drugs from pharmacy

A Madison Heights man is charged with stealing nearly three dollars’ worth of opioid medications from the Hometown Pharmacy. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Jeremiah McClain turned himself in this morning after officials released information and store surveillance photos yesterday. The Sheriff’s office credits tips that followed in being very helpful to the investigation.

News release: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in regards to the breaking and entering at Hometown Pharmacy on Wednesday evening. Jeremiah Scott McClain, 41, of Madison Heights has been charged with Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny for taking nearly $3000.00 in opioid medication. McClain turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office Friday morning following an investigation that was greatly aided from tips from the community. He was taken to the Amherst Adult Detention Center where he was being held on a $2500.00 secured bond.