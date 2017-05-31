Man charged in officer’s shooting accused of teen’s assault

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A man accused of killing a Virginia State Police special agent was served with warrants the day of the shooting alleging that he assaulted a 14-year-old girl.The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a sheriff’s deputy served the warrants to Travis Ball on Friday, hours before police say he fatally shot Special Agent Michael Walter.Authorities say Walter was shot after he approached a vehicle in a public housing complex.The medical examiner’s office says Walter died of a gunshot wound to the head.In court records, the girl says the assault happened in January. She says Ball grabbed her by her hair and slapped her in the face.Ball was denied bond and appointed a public defender yesterday. No one immediately responded to a telephone message left at the public defender’s office.