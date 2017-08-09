Man dies in Campbell County house fire

From Campbell County : Campbell County Public Safety Director Tracy Fairchild has released the following information about a house fire that happened in Campbell County on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017: The single-family house fire was at 317 Pleasant Hill Road, Lynchburg, in Campbell County. Public Safety received calls about the fire at approximately 6:56 p.m. from both a neighbor and a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was in the area. It was reported that there was a male subject in the basement of the house who was unable to get out of the house. It was also reported that the back of the house was on fire and flames could be seen. The fire resulted in one fatality, a man. His name cannot be released at this time. The fire also resulted in the transport to the hospital of a female occupant of the house and a firefighter, both with non-life threatening injuries. Campbell County Public Safety, the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department, and the Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire. The Campbell County Fire Marshal and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire.