Man sought in Lynchburg, Campbell County for assault, escaping custody

February 9th, 2017 | Written by:

Rondell Dews

From the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office: Rondell Desmond Dews is wanted by the Lynchburg Police Dept. and the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lynchburg is:  #1 charge for escape custody.  Campbell Co. Charges are: #1 Probation violation for Distribution of Cocaine and #2 Assault.  Total of three warrants. Rondell Dews is a black  male 30 years old.  Dews should be considered  armed and dangerous.   Anyone with  information regarding this incident is asked to contact Inv. T.A. Emerson 434-332-9580 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip or text CVCS plus your message to 274637.

