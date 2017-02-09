Man sought in Lynchburg, Campbell County for assault, escaping custody

From the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office: Rondell Desmond Dews is wanted by the Lynchburg Police Dept. and the Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lynchburg is: #1 charge for escape custody. Campbell Co. Charges are: #1 Probation violation for Distribution of Cocaine and #2 Assault. Total of three warrants. Rondell Dews is a black male 30 years old. Dews should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Inv. T.A. Emerson 434-332-9580 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip or text CVCS plus your message to 274637.