Man who made Lynchburg bomb threat apprehended

At approximately 9:07 am today officers of the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to both Lynchburg General District Court and Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court for a suspected bomb threat. The threat was called in to the 911 communications center of the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services. The caller also made bomb threats to the Charlotte Courthouse, Va General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courts. Officers and Detectives of the Lynchburg Police Department were able to identify and locate the suspected caller, Timothy Zachariah Santiago, a 22 year old resident of Lynchburg. After an interview Santiago was charged with a Threat to Bomb a Building. Santiago is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.