Man, woman sought for using stolen credit cards in Madison Heights

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: We are attempting to identify suspects involved with stolen credit cards. On 10/07/2017 and 10/08/2017 a male and female used a stolen credit card at (3) three Madison Heights businesses. One of those transactions occur red at Walmart and they were captured on store cameras. If you know anything about this incident you can contact the Sheriff’s Office via Facebook Messenger or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or texting your message to 274637.