Manhunt for William Roberts now in fourth day

A manhunt continues in Botetourt County and elsewhere for a man considered armed and dangerous — one who has already eluded law enforcement efforts to capture him here, in Colorado and in Kansas. State Police, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s office and others have been searching since Friday for William Roberts. The search has been centered in the Dagger Spring Road area of the county north of Eagle Rock. Officials say Roberts is wanted in Colorado for severely injuring a woman in a domestic violence incident. Police believe he stole a pickup truck in Botetourt County, and his credit card has been used in the region.