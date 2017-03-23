McAuliffe amends coal ash bill to halt pond closure permits

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Gov. Terry McAuliffe wants to delay Dominion Virginia Power’s plans to close its coal ash ponds until the utility provides more information about the waste pits.The governor yesterday amended a bill lawmakers passed last month and sent it back to the General Assembly. In essence, the governor wants a moratorium on the permits the utility needs to close coal ash ponds to close until next May, after the reports are due.By December, Dominion has to finish assessments of 11 ponds at four power stations, reporting about any water pollution and evaluating options for recycling the ash and closing the ponds.Environmental groups hailed the governor’s amendments. Dominion spokesman Rob Richardson says the company will start immediately on the work and looks forward to sharing the results.