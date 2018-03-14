McAuliffe announced as Richmond’s commencement speaker

March 14th, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is scheduled to be the University of Richmond’s commencement speaker.
The school announced Tuesday that McAuliffe will give the May 13 address.
McAuliffe left office earlier this year and is often mentioned as a possible Democratic presidential hopeful in 2020. He is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.
The former governor is currently helping raise money for National Democratic Redistricting Committee and has said he plans to help elect Democratic governor’s nationwide this year.

 









