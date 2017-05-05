McAuliffe announces $8.4 million in housing loans

May 5th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced $8.4 million in loans to create or maintain about 570 affordable housing units. McAuliffe’s office announced yesterday that his administration had awarded the money to 15 projects in 13 localities. The projects are focused on providing housing for the low-income as well as those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.A portion of the funding comes from federal block grants.The governor’s office said the state received 34 applications with more than $27 million worth of requests.







