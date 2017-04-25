McAuliffe announces funding for 3 projects, including hotel

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced $1.5 million for three new projects in struggling areas of the state, including money for a brewery and hotel renovation.McAuliffe announced yesterday that he’d approved funding to restore derelict structures in Big Stone Gap, Cape Charles and South Boston.That includes a $500,000 award for the Cape Charles Brewing Company and a $475,000 award for a project in South Boston to revitalize the John Randolph Hotel.The Industrial Revitalization Fund provides funding for construction projects aimed at areas with a high level of blight and community distress.