McAuliffe promotes new law to maintain historic black graves

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is promoting a new law requiring the state to maintain and preserve historic black cemeteries at a level similar to what the state has done for Confederate soldiers.McAuliffe celebrated the new law yesterday on Capital Square with a ceremonial bill signing.The new law provides for payments to be made to charitable organizations and trusts to help preserve gravesites and monuments at two historically African-American cemeteries in Richmond. The state has previously allocated money for upkeep of Confederate cemeteries.The legislation was sponsored by Del. Delores McQuinn.McAuliffe said the law helps make Virginia more inclusive.