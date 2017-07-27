$$ millions already pouring in to governor’s race — and we are still in July

The Democratic National Committee and Republican Governors Association both announced this week they each send $1.5-$2 million to the campaigns of Ralph Northam and Ed Gillespie. That’s largely because both parties — Democrats in particular — see the race for governor as a referendum on President Trump. As WLNI’s Evan Jones reports, our political analyst says the campaigns may spend more than $50 million by election day.

