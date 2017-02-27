Missing Massachusetts man found in Amherst County

February 27th, 2017 | Written by:

Officials in Newburyport, Massachusetts say a man missing for almost a week was found today in Amherst County. Steven St. Cyr had not been seen since Tuesday, February 21st, when he failed to report for work. His car was found two days later parked off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Amherst County. Massachusetts officials say a search party composed of law enforcement officials from local agencies found St. Cyr this morning; he did not appear harmed and foul play is not suspected. He was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

 

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test