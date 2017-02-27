Missing Massachusetts man found in Amherst County

Officials in Newburyport, Massachusetts say a man missing for almost a week was found today in Amherst County. Steven St. Cyr had not been seen since Tuesday, February 21st, when he failed to report for work. His car was found two days later parked off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Amherst County. Massachusetts officials say a search party composed of law enforcement officials from local agencies found St. Cyr this morning; he did not appear harmed and foul play is not suspected. He was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.