Reaction is swift — and mixed — to the Trump administration announcement that it will open oil drilling off all U.S. waters. Supporters say the move will lead to job creation, economic growth, and strengthened national security. Opponents include many coastal tourism-related business who say it jeopardizes the shoreline’s environment and economy. More from WLNI’s Evan Jones.

