Moneta man killed Bedford County accident

BEDFORD, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper M. R. Heath is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on March 24, 2017. The crash occurred at 9:21 p.m. on Diamond Hill Road, one tenth of a mile west of Moneta Road in Bedford County. A 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling west on Diamond Hill Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the center of the roadway, striking a 1995 Chevrolet Van. The 2001 Ford was driven by William Stinson Cadd, 58, of Moneta, Va. Mr. Cadd was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The 1995 Chevrolet Van was driven by James Robert Kirk, 26, of Moneta, Va. Mr. Kirk was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported for injuries received in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.