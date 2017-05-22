More than 1,600 Virginia supermarket employees losing jobs

May 22nd, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – More than 1,600 supermarket employees in Virginia are set to lose their jobs this summer as Martin’s Food Markets stores are set to close.The layoffs are in addition to 1,100 lost jobs when other Martin’s stores closed.The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that officials at Martin’s announced last week that eight stores in the Richmond area and one store in Williamsburg will close in July and August.Publix Super Markets is buying 10 Martin’s stores and plans to renovate them before reopening them. Publix said it plans to open its first stores in the area this summer.









