Morning drivers urged to use Kemper St. expressway exit instead of Grace St.

From Lynchburg City: With the Main Street Bridge currently under construction, many motorists headed to Downtown Lynchburg use the Grace Street exit each morning. Because of school buses and other traffic on Grace Street, it can get congested quickly and result in delays. The City of Lynchburg is encouraging motorists to consider using the Kemper Street exit instead. This will help with the traffic flow, reduce driver frustration and help keep everyone safe. For more information regarding the Main Street Bridge Replacement Project, visit: www.lynchburgva.gov/main-street-bridge-replacement.