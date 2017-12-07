Morning Line guest: how political results may impact economic decisions
Megan Lucas of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and guest speaker Dr. Stephen J. Farnsworth, Professor of Political Science and International Affairs, University of Mary Washington talk about the 3rd annual Economic Summit on Dec 14.
Dr. Farnsworth discusses The New Virginia Economy and How Political Results Could Impact Economic Decisions. Here is the full Morning Line conversation:
