An overnight fire left an Amherst County woman and her two children without a home or any of their possessions. Firefighters were called out around 3:00 am to the home on Angel Hollow Lane west of Amherst, but they were unable to save the home. Investigators say ashes from a wood stove on the back porch started the blaze. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the three recover from their loss.