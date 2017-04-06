Movie ‘Juanita’ set to film in central Virginia

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) – A feature film starring Academy Award-nominated actress Alfre Woodard is set to start filming in central Virginia.Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s office announced yesterday that “Juanita” will begin filming in early spring in Bedford and Central Virginia, including Petersburg.The governor’s office says the project is eligible to receive up to a $550,000 grant from the Governor’s Motion Picture Opportunity Fund, in addition to a Virginia film tax credit. The exact amount of each is based on a number of factors including the number of Virginia workers hired and Virginia goods and services purchased.The movie is based on the novel “Dancing on the Edge of the Roof” about a woman who makes a big life change. It will also feature Petersburg native Blair Underwood.