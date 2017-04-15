“Multiple firearms” stolen from downtown Lynchburg pawn shop

From Lynchburg Police: On April 15, 2017 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to an alarm at 909 Main St. L. Oppleman. Upon arrival officers found that the front door to the business had been broken. Once the business was secured, owners of the business responded to the scene and it was determined that an unknown subject entered L. Oppleman wearing dark clothing and stole multiple firearms. After taking the firearms, it was determined that the suspect fled the scene on foot. LPD Criminal Investigations division responded to assist. Additionally, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms was notified and responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.