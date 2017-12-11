Nashville manufacturer officially opens operations at former Lynchburg Steel

News release: Cooper Steel Fabricators Inc., the nationally-recognized, Nashville steel fabrication and contracting firm, announces the official opening of it’s newest subsidiary “Cooper Steel of Virginia” (formerly Lynchburg Steel). The location marks Cooper’s fourth company expansion from their original base of operation in Shelbyville, TN, and while small structural and aesthetic improvement plans are in place, the buildings will remain located at 275 Francis Ave. Monroe, VA, just north of downtown Lynchburg. Serving as a valuable piece in the company’s fabrication operations, Cooper Steel of Virginia will celebrate an official grand opening on Tuesday December 12th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to include Cooper Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Gary Cooper, President and Chief Operations Officer W. Duff Zimmerman, Chief Administrative Officer Jordan Cooper, Vice President Cory Cooper, and other key staff. “It’s a win-win and a very exciting time for us to be in Virginia,” said Gary Cooper, CEO and Chairman of Cooper Steel. “Cooper Steel has always prided itself on being like family, and today our family is officially getting a little bigger”.

Among its many appeals the new location includes a large fabrication shop with an established and highly skilled workforce which, as Cooper President and COO W. Duff Zimmerman explains, was a very strong determining factor in the acquisition. “These shop guys really know how to fabricate steel” explains Zimmerman “Their experience and expertise made this attractive for us and we expect that to allow us the ability to handle more jobs and bigger projects as we continue to grow”. Founded in Shelbyville, Tennessee in 1960 by J. Kenneth Cooper, Cooper Steel Fabricators Inc. specializes in the fabrication, estimation, erection, and project management of structures all over the country. Working alongside some of the nation’s biggest general contractors, Cooper has earned itself a sterling reputation for service and “being the company that all company’s want to work with”. That reputation extends itself to their work in the community, with strong on-going efforts supporting the military, police, fire department, and schools around each of their office locations. A three-time consecutive award-winner of the Tennesseean’s “Top Places to Work”, the group prides itself on creating relationships with clients and employees alike that transcend the feelings of the normal workplace into creating what they call “The Cooper Family”. Cooper Steel looks forward to continuing to make the new Virginia location, its’ new employees and community feel like part of that family.