Nelson County brewery expansion advancing

ROSELAND, Va. (AP) – Plans for a big expansion of the Devils Backbone brewery in Nelson County are advancing.The Nelson County Times reports county supervisors approved a trio of special use permits this week that allow for the construction of an event hall, a 25-unit lodge, 10 individual cabins for overnight guests and a campground for RVs and tents.Founder and co-owner Steve Crandall has said the overall expansion, which also includes a beer garden area, outdoor pavilion and distillery, totals more $10.5 million.The company was acquired by Anheuser-Busch last year.