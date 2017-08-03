New hotel coming to Wards Crossing West area

A new hotel is coming to the Lynchburg area. Campbell County officials say a “Tru by Hilton” is set to go up on Simons Run, across from CarMax, at the Wards Road West development area. The hotel is designed to appeal mainly to millennials. It is expected to open in the fall of next year.



From Campbell County: The Campbell County Board of Supervisors, Campbell County Department of Economic Development, Tru by Hilton, and J & N Hotels, LLC are pleased to announce the construction of an 82 room Tru by Hilton in Campbell County on Simons Run. he property will be conveniently located in the Wards Crossing West development area on Simons Run across from CarMax. The hotel will offer quick access to outlets within the Wards Crossing West Shopping Center and the Route 460 and Route 29 travel corridors, with close proximity to the Lynchburg Regional Airport, Wards Road, and Liberty University. The hotel is expected to serve cross-generational travelers visiting the area for both business and leisure.

This project is anticipated to create 20 full-time equivalent positions and up to $9 million in new capital investment. Facility completion is slated for fall of 2018.

Sunil Mehta, Member of J&N Hotel LLC, said, “We are very optimistic for this project and are thankful for the opportunity to proceed with this hotel development. My partners and I feel confident that this Tru by Hilton will be a strong addition to our community and will be an asset for the continued growth in the Campbell County and greater Lynchburg area.”

Dr. James Borland, Board of Supervisors member representing the Spring Hill Election District, likewise conveyed his support of the endeavor. “We are delighted to see a Tru by Hilton being developed by J & N Hotels, LLC. They have picked a great location on Simons Run to serve the existing markets along with the growth corridors of Route 460 and Route 29. We welcome you and look forward to a long relationship.”

Tru by Hilton offers a brand-new hotel experience that is vibrant, affordable, and young-at-heart. When completed, the new hotel will provide guests with smart and efficiently designed guest rooms and reimagined public spaces. Property features will include: