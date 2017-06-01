New ranking puts Virginia as best state for seniors; Forest, Madison Heights top statewide average

If you are looking to find the best state in the country for seniors, a new national ranking says it is right here in Virginia. This ranking comes from Senior Advice, which refers seniors to health care facilities in their area. Factors include access to health care, the cost of living, and recreation and leisure. WLNI’s Evan Jones has the story.

Roanoke ranks just a tick below the statewide average; Forest and Madison Heights are above it. Click here for the Senior Score web site.