Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam called for unity as the Democratic party heads into the fight to keep the governor’s mansion, and the man he defeated says he fully supports his party’s nominee. Northam defeated Tom Perriello in Tuesday’s voting 56-44%. As WLNI’s Denise Allen Membreno reports, Northam says he’s the candidate to keep Washington politics out of the Commonwealth.

