Not a good idea: don’t try driving onto river, pond ice

Facebook Page post: The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue are reminding residents to never walk or attempt to drive a vehicle on frozen streams, rivers and ponds. The warning comes after several young adults drove an SUV on the Potomac River on January 1 near Algonkian Regional Park. This is not only dangerous but unlawful according to the United States Park Police. During Monday’s incident, ice under the vehicle gave way and the SUV became stuck near the shoreline. Fortunately everyone inside the vehicle was able to exit safely. The vehicle had to be towed from the water.