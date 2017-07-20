UPDATE: $5,000 reward offered after theft of “numerous firearms” from Lynchburg-area gun store

Update from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) — the trade association for the firearms industry — have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the theft of firearms from Lynchburg Arms and Indoor range, a Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL) in Lynchburg, Virginia. ATF is offering a reward in the amount of $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF, for a total reward of $5,000. If the public has any information, please call either the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confidential tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), online at ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or Central VA Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Previously: On 07/20/2017 at 3:06 am, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to Lynchburg Arms & Shooting, 113 Sunburst Rd. in reference to an activated alarm. Once deputies arrived it was discovered that the business had been broken into and numerous firearms had been taken to include handguns and semi-automatic rifles. The video surveillance reveals that four individuals forcibly entered the business and took the items mentioned earlier in this release. Surveillance video from the incident will be released as soon as available.