One arrested, three at large, after Altavista-area home invasion, armed robbery

One man is under arrest, and authorities are looking for three others, after a home invasion and robbery yesterday along the 2,000 block of Wards Road north of Altavista in Campbell County. The sheriff’s office says four men with long guns stole money and other property. A short time later, deputies gave chase to a vehicle, a pursuit that ended when the four suspects fled on foot near Dearing Ford Road and Leewood Drive. Devontay Clark faces multiple charges. Authorities say when last seen, the other three still had longarms on them.

Click here to read the full Campbell County news release