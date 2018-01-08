One dead after Pittsylvania County two-car accident

From Virginia State Police : PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper W. I. Davis is investigating a motor vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Jan. 7rd (Sun) at 7:20 p.m. on Route 729, at its intersection with Route 659 in Pittsylvania County. A 20012 Jeep Compass was traveling south on Route 729, when the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, crossing over Route 659 striking an embankment and overturned. The Jeep was driven by Dallas Henry Massey, of Keeling, Va. Mr. Massey was wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Danville Regional Medical Center. The passenger, Earline Colvard Massey, 78, of Keeling, Va. was wearing her seatbelt and was transported by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died as a result of injuries received in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.