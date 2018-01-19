One expressway lane to close “long term” for Main Street Bridge project

City officials say one lane of the City Expressway is about to be closed long-term near the Main Street Bridge. It’s the southbound right lane, and the closure is part of the project to tear down the current bridge and build a new one. Officials say the lane closure will take effect on Wednesday.

From Lynchburg City: Beginning Wednesday, January 24, the southbound right lane of the Route 29 Lynchburg Expressway, near the Main Street Bridge, will be closed long term to allow for the demolition of the old Main Street Bridge and the construction of the new bridge. Motorists are asked to be aware of the closure and to proceed accordingly. Detour signage will be in place.

The Main Street Bridge Replacement Project includes:

raising the height of the structure to provide greater clearance for traffic traveling north and south on the Lynchburg Expressway

lengthening the bridge at both ends to provide greater clearance to traffic on the Lynchburg Expressway

improvements to the acceleration and deceleration lanes used to enter/exit the northbound lane of Route 29 Business

improvements to the aesthetics of the Main Street Bridge

An interactive detour map is available on the City of Lynchburg’s website at

www.lynchburgva.gov/main-street-bridge-replacement.