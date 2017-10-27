One man critically injured after T-bone car collision in Lynchburg

One man was seriously injured after yesterday afternoon’s two-vehicle collision on US-460. Gregory Chapman of New Jersey was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital after his car was t-boned by a tractor trailer. Witnesses told authorities that the tractor-trailer had ran a red light at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Concord Turnpike.

From Lynchburg Police: On Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 5:17 PM, the Lynchburg Police Department along with the Lynchburg Fire and EMS responded to the intersection of Route 460 and Concord Turnpike in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a Hyundai Sonata and tractor trailer. The preliminary investigation, including witness statements, determined that the tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on Route 460 when the driver ran the red light and struck the Hyundai on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The driver of the Hyundai, 58-year-old Gregory Chapman of New Jersey, was extricated by Lynchburg Fire & EMS and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition. The driver of the tractor trailer was identified as 55 year old Oscar Abrego of New Jersey. Abrego was charged with Reckless Driving.