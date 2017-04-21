One suspect jailed, another sought, for Campbell County convenience store armed robbery

One man is custody and a second is being sought for the January armed robbery of a rural convenience store in Campbell County. The sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Damian Martin of Gladys is jailed, and they’re looking for 22-year-old Justin Davis of Lynchburg. Both are charged with holding up the S&S market in the Hodges area.

From Campbell County: On Jan. 12, 2017, S&S Market at the intersection of Gladys Road and Marysville Road in the Hodges area of Campbell County was victim of an armed robbery. Two male subjects wearing masks covering their faces with one suspect armed with a SKS type rifle stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene. At this time two subjects have been identified as the suspects, with one in custody now. Suspect #1 is in custody: Damian Martin, 29, from the Gladys area. He is being held at Amherst County Blue Ridge Jail, no bond. His charges at this time are armed robbery, grand larceny, possesses a firearm while committing a felony, wearing a mask to rob, and possess of firearm by felon. Suspect #2, who is still at large: Justin Davis, 22, from the Lynchburg area. He sometimes goes by the nickname of “Twin.” He is charged with conspire with another to rob by violence, robbery, and possesses a firearm while committing a felony. Anyone with information on Justin Davis’s whereabouts is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580; the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050; or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, where you could earn up to a $1,000 reward.