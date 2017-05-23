Pharmaceutical company to expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ A pharmaceutical company from India is expanding its Virginia operation thanks in part to state incentives.Gov. Terry McAuliffe yesterday announced that Granules India will spend $35 million to expand its operation in Fairfax County. The governor said the state beat out New Jersey for the project and the company’s announcement came after McAuliffe met with the company’s leaders in March.The expansion will create 102 new jobs and be partially supported by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s jobs program that provides consulting services and funding. The company spent $15 million in 2014 to establish operations in Fairfax, which created 75 jobs.