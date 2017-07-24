Photo: suspect sought in Forest tobacco store theft

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office hopes a surveillance photo will help identify and find the man who broke into a Forest tobacco store over the weekend. Officials say it happened shortly before dawn Saturday at the Tobacco Express at Forest and Graves Mill Roads. The owner tells investigators the thief took off with 14 cartons of smokes.

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: At 4:53 a.m. Saturday morning, Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a burglary alarm at Tobacco Express #1 on Forest Road. On arrival at 5:05 a.m. the deputy found the front door had been broken out. The owner of the business responded to the store and advised that 14 cartons of cigarettes had been stolen. The surveillance video shows a black male entering the store. He is approximately 6’ tall. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, blue gloves, white shoes and flat brim hat. He also had a white cloth or shirt covering his face. Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or Text 274637. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.