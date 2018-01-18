Photos: Campbell Co. investigators seek two suspects but do not say why

The Campbell County Sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying a man and woman seen on surveillance video entering and leaving what appears to be a retail store. Officials are not confirming exactly where this is or why the two are being sought; information with the photos indicate they were taken January 8.

News release: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the identity of the two subjects in the attached photos. If anyone can identify one or both of these subjects, please call Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9708 (attention Investigator Tracy Emerson) or the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.