Photos: Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeks grocery thieft

From the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office: On Sunday, July 23, between 3:30 and 4 p.m., an unidentified man with a basket of groceries walked out of the Walmart on Timberlake Road without paying for them. The man is shown in the surveillance video. He appears to have a tattoo on his cheek. He is believed to have gotten into a white Chrysler 300, also pictured in the surveillance video. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580.