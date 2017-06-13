Photos: police seek large-screen TV thieves, hope distinctive tattoos help find them

From Lynchburg Police: The department is seeking information regarding the theft of a 55” Samsung television and other miscellaneous items from the Wal-Mart on Old Forest Road in Lynchburg. On June 8th, 2017, just prior to midnight, two white males entered the Wal-Mart, collected some smaller items, picked up a 55” Samsung television, and then exited the business without paying. They loaded the stolen items into the back of a burgundy or red smaller pickup truck and fled the scene. Notice in the pictures that both males have tattoos on their arms. Specifically, the individual in the blue cutoff t-shirt has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm with a very distinct break at the elbow. The other individual appears to have a tattoo on the inside forearm of his left arm. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer J. Mezzano at (434)942-8579 with the Lynchburg Police Department, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.