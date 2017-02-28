Photos: police seek man, woman for Walmart thefts

From Lynchburg Police: On February 14th, 2017 officers with the Lynchburg Police Department took a report from Walmart located at 3900 Wards Rd., for a reported larceny. LPD officers were advised by loss prevention that on February 14th, 2017 an unknown male and female entered the store and selected merchandise totaling $278.28. Both subjects then exited the store without paying for the merchandise at approximately 3:30 pm. The male involved is described as a black male with long hair, wearing all dark clothing and a dark colored baseball hat. The female involved is described as a young white female wearing brown boots, light colored blue jeans, a multi-colored shirt, brown coat and a backpack. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Officer A. Lucy at 434-455-6060 x 521 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.